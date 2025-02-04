President Barzani, General Lee discuss ISIS resurgence, regional stability

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and the Commander of the International Coalition Forces in Iraq and Syria, General Kevin Leahy, emphasized, on Tuesday, the importance of joint cooperation between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the international coalition to combat terrorism and the threat of ISIS.

According to a statement by the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the two sides discussed the security situation in Iraq and Syria, as well as the movements and threats posed by ISIS that jeopardize the security and stability of the region.

The statement also noted that the two sides exchanged views on the latest developments in the reform process within the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs and the unification of Peshmerga forces. They highlighted that the deployment of the 3rd and 4th Peshmerga Divisions under the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs is an important step towards the success of this process.

Barzani and Leahy also discussed the implications of the situation in the Middle East, particularly the changes in Syria and their impact on the region.

In mid-January, the Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Peshmerga, General Isa Aziz, reiterated the importance of coordination with the international coalition in the fight against terrorism and strengthening reforms within the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs during his meeting with General Ham, the commander of the coalition’s military advisors in Iraq. The two sides discussed implementing a joint plan to counter ISIS's extremist ideology and the latest security developments in the region.