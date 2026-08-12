President Barzani: Faction weapons risk Iraq’s international isolation

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani warned on Wednesday that Iraq could face “international isolation” unless the issue of armed factions and their weapons is resolved, while drawing a distinction between those groups and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

In an interview with journalist Husham Ali on the program Muwajaha (confrontation), Barzani questioned attacks by factions against neighboring countries, arguing that such actions could damage Iraq’s relations with regional states.

This is a developing story…