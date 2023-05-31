President Barzani Congratulates Erdogan on re-Election

Shafaq News / President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his victory in the presidential elections, receiving an official invitation to attend the constitutional swearing-in ceremony.

In a statement issued by the media office of the region's presidency, Barzani made a phone call to the Turkish president to congratulate him on his presidency of Turkey.

Barzani expressed his wishes for success to President Erdogan, the Turkish people, and the government, while expressing the readiness of Kurdistan Region to enhance relations with Turkey in all areas.

On his part, Erdogan expressed his gratitude to the President of Kurdistan Region for his congratulations and phone call, affirming his desire to strengthen relations between his country and Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Erdogan extended an official invitation to President Nechirvan Barzani to attend the constitutional swearing-in ceremony.