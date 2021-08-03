Report

Poverty and unemployment strangle Khanaqin

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-03T17:12:15+0000
Poverty and unemployment strangle Khanaqin

Shafaq News/ Unemployment and lack of budget for services have caused the poverty rates in Khanaqin to skyrocket, a member of the Cooperative Work Committee in the district said on Tuesday.

Committee Member, Salam Abdullah, told Shafaq News Agency, "poverty rates in Khanaqin rose to 40% due to lack of jobs, unemployment, lack of services budget, and paralyzed private sector."

Abdullah attributed the issue of poverty and unemployment in Khanaqin and other districts to "demolishing the private sector via the International Monetary Fund's projects and rendering the public sector to private offices for political parties."

"The services sector has become between the parties which negatively affected the livelihood and services in the entire country and Khanaqin."

"Adopting government policies that address the problems of the service sector and liberating its institutions from the privatization, which is a new burden on citizens."

