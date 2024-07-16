Political prisoners in Al-Sulaymaniyah demand constitutional rights from Iraqi government

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, political prisoners in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate called on the Iraqi government to compensate them and grant their constitutional rights, as parliamentary assurances indicated ongoing efforts to unify prisoners in Kurdistan with those in central and southern Iraq are progressing toward resolution.

Political prisoner Ibrahim Benjwaini stated at a press conference, "For the past five years, there have been tireless efforts by the deputies and representatives of Al-Sulaymaniyah in the Iraqi Parliament, to ensure our constitutional rights, similar to those of political prisoners in the central and southern Governorates."

"We must receive our rights as stipulated in Article 132 of the Iraqi Constitution. The Iraqi government must compensate us and grant us our rights, as the former Baath regime imprisoned us," Benjwaini said, expressing appreciation for the Kurdistan Regional Government's role in presenting their case to the federal government and the efforts of Al-Sulaymaniyah deputies.

Al-Sulaymaniyah MP Dara Sikanyani, also present at the conference, noted, "It is gratifying that matters related to the salaries of Kurdish employees are moving in the right direction, especially following decisions by the Federal Supreme Court, which affirmed the need to equalize the salaries and rights of all regional employees with their counterparts in central and southern Iraq, including political prisoners."

Sikanyani added, "Following these federal procedures, we met with the Iraqi Political Prisoners Foundation and requested the inclusion of regional prisoners in their institutions. They have, in turn, called for a review of the procedures related to this matter, and the political prisoners' issue will likely be resolved as the retirees' file was, according to the applicable laws."