Iraq postpones political prisoners bill vote: Kurdish MPs walk out

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Sunday, Iraq’s Parliament postponed a scheduled vote on amendments to the Political Prisoners Foundation Law after lawmakers from the Kurdistan Region withdrew from the session, breaking quorum.

The walkout followed heated debate over the proposed changes, which Kurdish parties say overlook key grievances—most notably, the continued exclusion of Halabja’s chemical attack victims from full recognition and benefits.

Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) MP Kordo Omar said the withdrawal came after Kurdish concerns were dismissed during the session. Speaking at a press conference, Kurdistan Islamic Union MP Muthanna Amin also criticized the bill’s current form, saying it “fails to ensure justice for many in the Kurdistan Region.”

He noted that although Halabja’s victims are legally included under the law, they have yet to receive any compensation since the legislation was last revised in 2013. Amin also highlighted disparities in benefit distribution, pointing to delayed payments and reduced entitlements for former detainees in Kurdistan compared to other provinces.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the PUK—Parliament’s two largest Kurdish blocs—have both rejected the draft amendment, warning it could erode protections for Peshmerga fighters and other former opposition members. Together, the two factions hold significant influence in Iraq’s 329-seat legislature.