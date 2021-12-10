Report

Peshmerga thwarts an ISIS attack

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-10T07:45:40+0000
Peshmerga thwarts an ISIS attack

Shafaq News/ The Peshmerga forces ISIS attack on a headquarters near the Diyala River in Khanaqin, a source revealed on Friday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the thermographic surveillance cameras identified a movement of six ISIS operatives approaching the headquarters of the third brigade's second regiment in the village of Kani Masi, 20 kilometers northeast Khanaqin.

"The Peshmerga forces deterred the attack, forced the attackers to flee," the source continued, "a search campaign was launched to pursue the terrorist group."

Over the past few days, ISIS operatives had waged a series of attacks against the Peshmarga forces stationed between Diyala, Kirkuk, and Nineveh. Scores were killed or injured as a result of those attacks.

