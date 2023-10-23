Peshmerga regrets Makhmour clash, seeks lasting security solution

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Peshmerga expressed deep regret over the recent armed clash between Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army in the Makhmour area.

The confrontation resulted in casualties and injuries on both sides.

In a statement, he conveyed condolences to the victims’ families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. He also reaffirmed the commitment of the Peshmerga to cooperate with the Iraqi government to find “a comprehensive and lasting solution that will enhance security and stability throughout Iraq.”

The Chief of Staff echoed the call of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani for a prompt and transparent investigation into the incident to bolster security and stability in the region.

The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief, Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool confirmed that the clash near the town of Makhmour, on the border of Nineveh Governorate and Erbil, resulted in three fatalities and seven injuries.

The Iraqi government has established a high-level committee to investigate the circumstances of the incident, emphasizing the need for restraint from both federal government units and the Peshmerga.

The armed confrontation was triggered by a dispute over control of security points previously managed by the Kurdistan Workers Party, whose forces had recently withdrawn from the Makhmour region.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party formally announced the complete withdrawal of its troops from the Makhmour camp on October 19.

On October 21, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, along with other high-ranking military officials, arrived at the command center of the 14th Infantry Division in the Makhmour district to review the security situation and the deployment of units in their respective sectors.