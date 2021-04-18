Peshmerga official reveals the site from which kafri attack was launched

Shafaq News/ A Peshmerga leader revealed the site from which the rockets that targeted Kafri district were launched.

The Deputy Commander of Qara Tapa axis, Major-General Hama Siyasi, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency that the rockets were launched from Mount Derbedtalo, an area of the active presence of ISIS terrorist groups.

He added that the first rocket Landed inside a house, injuring a citizen, while another landed in al-Imam Muhammad axis, a site of the Peshmerga, without casualties.

"ISIS operatives have been attacking this area for a while now. We demanded the Ministry of Peshmerga to deploy troops in the area to curb ISIS movements," he said.