Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell in the Kurdistan Region, announced launching a security operation to clear out Qara Jokh from ISIS terrorists.

The Cell said in a statement that the Peshmerga forces destroyed ISIS hideouts in the area.

The statement noted that after the complete defeat of the terrorist organization, it resorted to its hideouts in Qara Jokh mountain to affect the stability of the area and attack the security forces.