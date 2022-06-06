Report

Peshmerga delegation holds talks with the joint operations command

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-06T16:03:27+0000
Peshmerga delegation holds talks with the joint operations command

Shafaq News / A military delegation from the Peshmerga forces visited, on Monday, the joint operations command's headquarters, to discuss the security situation in territories under joint security administration and exchange intelligence information.

Maj. Gen Abdulamir al-Shammari, the head of the Iraqi intelligence agency, and senior military officials received the delegation upon its arrival.

Al-Shammari commended the high-level cooperation between the Federal and the Peshmerga forces, to combat ISIS and achieve stability and security in territories under joint security administration.

