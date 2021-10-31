Report

Peshmerga commander attributes the reasons for ISIS attacks to the security gaps

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-31T10:52:55+0000
Peshmerga commander attributes the reasons for ISIS attacks to the security gaps

Shafaq News/ Nuri Hama Ali, the Peshmerga official of the south and west of Kirkuk axis, attributed the reasons for the repeated ISIS attacks to the security gaps that exist in the areas between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army, and the failure to form the two joint brigades.

The commander of the Peshmerga said in a statement to reporters, "There are large security gaps between us and the Iraqi army that extend for several kilometers, which include caves and places that allow the terrorists to hide for days to carry out their operations against our forces."

He pointed out that it was decided to form two joint brigades before the elections, but so far this has not happened, and has caused casualties among the Peshmerga forces, the security forces, and al-Hashd al-Shaabi in the disputed areas.

The statement of the commander came against the backdrop of the death of two Peshmerga members, Khalid Hamid Hayas and Ako Karim Qadir, yesterday.

