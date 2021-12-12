Peshmerga and Asayish launch an operation to pursue ISIS remnants in the outskirts of Garmyan

Shafaq News/ A joint force from the Peshmerga and Internal Security Forces (Asayish) launched a security operation in the border territories of the Independent county of Garmyan.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "the operation aims to clear al-Garra, Belgana, and al-Darraji from the remnants of the terrorist organization.

Over the past few weeks, the territory between Saladin, Kirkuk, and the Kurdistan Region was a field of large-scale security operations that forced ISIS remnants sheltering there into the security vacuums that emerged after the withdrawal of the Peshmarga forces in 2017. As a result, ISIS militants waged a series of nocturnal attacks on sites of the federal and Peshmerga forces.

Consequently, the Peshmarga forces Mobilized three brigades and launched a five-axis security operation to clear the contested territories between Baghdad and Erbil from the terrorist organization's remnants.