Peshmerga: French forces role is purely logistic and consultative

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of the Peshmerga Ministry, Jabbar Yawar, revealed the role the French reinforcement forces will play in the battle against terrorism.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency on Wednesday, Yawar said, "In all the security operations, the French forces' role is purely logistic, consultative, and restricted to providing aerial support. There no combat troops accompanying the Peshmerga fighters."

"The Peshmerga forces carried out a large-scale operation with huge success. It located and destroyed many ISIS hotspots and strongholds in the vicinity of Diyala, Kirkuk, and Makhmour, benefiting from the aerial support and consultations of the Coalition, French included, forces."