Peshmerga, Federal troops conduct sweep in collaboration

Shafaq News / The Peshmerga forces announced on Sunday the successful execution of a sweeping operation in collaboration with Iraqi army and Asayish forces.

The Ministry of Peshmerga released a statement declaring, "At 5:00 AM, our forces commenced a meticulous sweep operation in partnership with the Iraqi army and Asayish forces within the boundaries of the fourth axis."

The statement outlined the areas covered during the operation, including the villages of Darman Awy Saro, Darman Awy Khawaro, Ali Bayan, Qarsalem, and Serbir. The operation concluded at 12:30 PM after thorough searches and scans.