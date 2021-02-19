Report

Peshmerga Chief of Staff demands forming joint strategic security zones

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-19T13:36:41+0000
Shafaq News / The Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga Forces called to restore confidence between the Iraqi forces and the Peshmerga forces by forming joint strategic security zones between the two parties.

Lieutenant-General Jamal Aymanki, Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga Forces, told Shafaq News agency, "Any further coordination between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army is linked to the continuation of future meetings", adding, "This matter is related to the Iraqi side, being in control of the disputed areas."

"The solution to secure the areas separating the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga is to form joint strategic security zones", he concluded.

The Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga Forces warned of ISIS's activities in those areas, as it depends on guerrilla warfare and exploiting the security gaps.

