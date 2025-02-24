Peshmerga Chief, US official discuss military cooperation

Shafaq News/ Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Peshmerga, Lieutenant General, Issa Ozeir, met with the head of the Security Cooperation Office at the US Consulate General in Erbil, Colonel Gavin Rice, to discuss military cooperation and the ongoing unification of Peshmerga forces.

According to a statement by the ministry, the talks covered future collaboration, efforts to reorganize Peshmerga units, and a review of progress in the restructuring process. Ozeir emphasized the importance of sustained support from the US-led coalition.

Regarding the memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Peshmerga and the US Department of Defense, Ozeir reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to restructuring. “In 2025, another segment of Peshmerga forces will be integrated into new military divisions under a unified command, moving closer to establishing a cohesive national force,” he stated.

The Peshmerga, constitutionally recognized as part of Iraq’s national defense system since 2005, operate under the Kurdistan Regional Government. However, they remain divided between two main units—70 and 80—aligned with the region’s dominant political parties, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

The unification project, consisting of 35 key points, was approved by the Kurdistan Parliament in 2018 and is being jointly implemented by the Ministry of Peshmerga and representatives from the US, UK, and Germany.