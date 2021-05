Shafaq News / A security source reported that Peshmerga forces and the Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK) exchanged fire in a border area north of Erbil.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that PKK members attacked a site where Peshmerga forces are stationed, in the Bradost area.

A Turkish military operation is taking place in the vicinity of the aforementioned area to pursue PKK members and destroy their sites on the border strip with Turkey.