Peshmarga Minister calls for upscaling cooperation with the Iraqi army

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-28T17:59:15+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Minister of the Peshmarga Affairs, Shoresh Ismail, on Tuesday paid a visit to the Garmsir and Hemrin-Qara Tappa axes to keep tabs upon the troops' movement after the Supreme Defense Council's resolution to adopt new tactics following the joint military operations with the Iraqi army. Ismail, accompanied by the deputies of the Peshmarga Chief-of-Staff Gorman Kamal and Hoshmend Haidar, toured the military sites between the villages of Gole Cho and Sayid Madrid and held talks with senior commanders in the aforementioned axes. The Minister also visited the Peshmerga sites in the Garmsir axis between the villages of al-Qahera and Qura chay, and lower Balge later. The Minister of the Peshmerga commended the Peshmerga troops and officers' efforts and listened to their demands. "The Joint Operations of the Peshmerga and army forces restricted the movement of the terrorists. This requires keeping the coordination and communication with the Iraqi army to utmost levels."

