Paris honors Peshmerga with city landmarks

Shafaq News/ Paris will name a street and a park in honor of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw announced on Friday.

The decision followed Khoshnaw’s meeting with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo during his visit to the French capital for Nowruz celebrations. According to Erbil local government, Khoshnaw conveyed Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s gratitude for France’s ongoing support to the Kurdish people, particularly during periods of conflict.

The two officials discussed strengthening cooperation between Erbil and Paris, focusing on urban planning, governance, and the implementation of a memorandum of understanding to formalize joint projects. Talks also covered the restoration of the Erbil Citadel and the creation of a “Maison de Paris” (House of Paris) in the city.

Khoshnaw confirmed Erbil’s willingness to host the Francophone Governors and Mayors Summit in 2026, following this year’s edition in Vietnam.