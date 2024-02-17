President Barzani appreciates the "Friendship" between Paris and Erbil
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani met with French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.
The Kurdish presidency said both sides "recognized the potential risks of escalating tensions in the Middle East, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and stability. They also highlighted the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza by providing aid to those in need."
In addition, President Barzani expressed his appreciation for the "enduring friendship and cooperation between France and the Kurdistan Region, specifically commending President Emmanuel Macron for his contributions."
Minister Séjourné reaffirmed France's commitment to supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.