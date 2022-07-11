PUK figure survives an attack on his residence in Erbil, refuses to point fingers

Shafaq News/ A group of unknown assailants attacked the residence of the leading figure in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Haji Mseifi, on Monday morning, and the latter refrains from pointing fingers.

"The attack took place at two o'clock in the morning. I was on my way back from al-Sulaymaniyah," Mseifi told Shafaq News Agency, "one of my bodyguards sustained three gunshot wounds. Thankfully, he is stable now."

"We are waiting for the investigation results to identify the perpetrators," said the PUK figure.

Earlier today, Erbil's police reported that Mseifi's residence had been attacked.

The spokesperson for Erbil's police, Hogar Aziz, told Shafaq News Agency that the security forces have already launched an investigation and are tracking the surveillance camera to trace the culprit.

"The motives of the attack are yet to be discovered. A full report on the circumstances of the crime will be released as soon as the investigation ends," he added.