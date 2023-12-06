PUK and KDP reach agreement on key issues

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the spokesperson for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Saadi Pira, revealed that the Party agreed with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on three crucial points.

Speaking to reporters, Pira highlighted the key agreements between the two major Kurdish parties, stressing their commitment to "safeguarding the Kurdistan Region's entity, supporting the presence of Global Coalition forces in Iraq, and enhancing coordination with global organizations, including the United Nations."

The PUK official explained that ISIS still represents a threat in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region due to the presence of its sleeper cells. Therefore, there is a need to "host US forces and Global Coalition troops."

Regarding the salary crises of Kurdistan's employees, Pira hoped to find a radical solution, noting that PUK head Bafel Talbani called on Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani to address this problem.