PM calls for swift resumption of oil exports via Turkey's Ceyhan

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday reiterated the urgent need for a prompt resumption of oil exports from the Kurdistan region.

Prime Minister Barzani's remarks came during a meeting with a US delegation led by the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Victoria Taylor, in Erbil earlier today, a readout by his bureau said.

The meeting, conducted amidst evolving geopolitical developments in Iraq and the Middle East, called for finding enduring solutions to longstanding disputes between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government.

The prime minister said that the recent visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, to the Kurdistan region has introduced encouraging opportunities for collaboration and, ultimately, reconciliation.

The two statespersons called for ensuring a seamless and timely disbursement of salaries to the employees in the region through the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Barzani attached importance to the expeditious reactivation of oil exports from the Kurdistan region, particularly through Turkey's Ceyhan port.

The premier reiterated his unwavering commitment to upholding the federal system in Iraq and preserving the constitutional identity of the Kurdistan region and the rights of all Iraqi people.

The meeting touched on the ongoing reforms led by the ninth KRG cabinet, focusing on digitalizing public services, strengthening the banking system, and combating climate change.