PM Barzani urges striking educators to resume classes

Shafaq News / Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, called upon the striking teachers and academics to return to their classrooms, emphasizing the critical importance of averting disruptions in the academic sphere. His call was made during the inauguration ceremony of a kindergarten school in Hewa City, Erbil.
Addressing the gathering, Barzani expressed gratitude to the dedicated educators who have persisted in teaching their dear students. He acknowledged the financial hardships they endure, especially at a time when salary concerns have become paramount, particularly for those whose sole income is their teaching salary. "I understand their difficult financial situations," he remarked, "but I urge them to kindly resume their lectures, and for that, I express my heartfelt thanks."
He extended his support to those educators who found it impossible to continue teaching due to their legitimate demands for their rights. "I support them; my voice joins theirs. Their rights and financial dues must be secured," he stressed. He, however, directed his critique towards the entity responsible for the delay in salary disbursement, making it clear that the Kurdistan Regional Government is not the cause of this delay. He asserted the government's keenness to ensure their salaries are disbursed at the earliest, promising to persist in the demand for timely payments for all educators and staff throughout the Kurdistan Region.
Expressing regret, Barzani criticized what he termed as the exploitation of the situation by certain political factions. He condemned their manipulation of the sentiments of teachers and educators, stating, "Those who encourage teachers not to resume their duties are seeking revenge on students. This is entirely inappropriate in any context."
He called upon all political parties to stand in solidarity to secure the educators' rights and, more broadly, the rights of the people in the regions where their rights have been violated. Addressing these entities, he said, "The Regional Government is your government without discrimination; it is here to serve you. We will continue in this manner."