PM Barzani to US diplomat: Kurdistan will defend its constitutional rights

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, received the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Joey Hood, earlier today, Wednesday, in Erbil.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, Prime Minister Barzani discussed with his guest the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq, the endeavors to form a new cabinet, and the bilateral ties between Erbil and Washington.

Barzani reiterated the region's "commitment to defending its constitutional rights."

The US diplomat, according to the readout, "emphasized the continuous support and partnership of his country with the Kurdistan Region within Federal Iraq."