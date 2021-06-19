Report

PM Barzani to President Raisi: looking forward to strengthen the relations

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-19T20:47:03+0000
PM Barzani to President Raisi: looking forward to strengthen the relations

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, extended congratulations to the President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, for winning the Presidential race.

PM Barzani tweeted on Saturday, "I congratulate Ebrahim Raisi on his election today as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

"My government looks forward to working with him to strengthen our long-standing relations based on mutual interest and respect, and advance regional peace and stability," he added.

