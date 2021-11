Shafaq News/ The head of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, said today that the Kurdistan Regional Government supports a dialogue that would achieve safety in Iraq.

This came PM Barzani's speech during the Peace and Security Forum in the Middle East, hosted by the American University of Kurdistan in Duhok.

Barzani said, "We are all going through the post-election phase and negotiations to form a government. We support any dialogue that would contribute to bringing Iraq to safety."