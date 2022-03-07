PM Barzani receives the Norwegian ambassador to Iraq
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2022-03-07T15:47:40+0000
Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, expressed the region's readiness to enhance bilateral relations with Oslo.
PM Barzani's office said in a statement that the latter received the Norwegian ambassador to Iraq and Jordan, Espen Lindbaeck, and discussed with him the political parties' efforts to form a new government, in addition to enhancing relations between Erbil and Oslo.
The Prime Minister expressed the region's readiness to expand relations with Norway, especially in economic and investment fields.
For his part, Lindbaeck shed light on his country's projects in Iraq, and expressed his country's readiness to straighten Iraqi-Norwegian relations in all fields.