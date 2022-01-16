Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM Barzani receives UK ambassador to Baghdad

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-16T16:22:11+0000
PM Barzani receives UK ambassador to Baghdad

Shafaq News / The head of the Kurdistan regional government, Masrour Barzani, received today the UK ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson.

The two parties discussed the latest developments in Iraq, following the election of the new Parliament Presidium.

They also stressed the need to form a new government that serves the Iraqi people, and solves the differences between Baghdad and Erbil.

The meeting also shed light on the refugees' crisis, and emphasized the need for coordination between the two countries to solve it.

related

PM Barzani to President Raisi: looking forward to strengthen the relations

Date: 2021-06-19 20:47:03
PM Barzani to President Raisi: looking forward to strengthen the relations

Barzani to liberate Yazidis kidnapped by ISIS

Date: 2020-08-03 09:01:33
Barzani to liberate Yazidis kidnapped by ISIS

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister condemns the terrorist attacks of Erbil airport and Bashiqa camp

Date: 2021-04-14 21:42:00
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister condemns the terrorist attacks of Erbil airport and Bashiqa camp

Masrour Barzani: We are not selling oil at a lower price than SOMO's

Date: 2021-02-10 11:17:26
Masrour Barzani: We are not selling oil at a lower price than SOMO's

Kurdistan's Prime Minister: what happened to 95 percent of the Iraqi budget?

Date: 2021-11-19 20:46:42
Kurdistan's Prime Minister: what happened to 95 percent of the Iraqi budget?

Masrour Barzani holds a phone call with King Abdullah II of Jordan

Date: 2021-04-30 17:46:21
Masrour Barzani holds a phone call with King Abdullah II of Jordan

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister: the Iraqi government bears a moral and legal duty to compensate Kurdish

Date: 2021-07-31 06:25:55
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister: the Iraqi government bears a moral and legal duty to compensate Kurdish

Masrour Barzani: We conveyed Baghdad and the Coalition information on the perpetrators of Erbil Attack

Date: 2021-02-25 15:23:03
Masrour Barzani: We conveyed Baghdad and the Coalition information on the perpetrators of Erbil Attack