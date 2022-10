Shafaq News / The head of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, received on Thursday the Federal Minister of Justice, Salar Abdulsattar, in Erbil.

PM Barzani Barzani stressed the need to protect judicial independence in the country, according to a statement by the Regional government.

The statement noted that the two sides emphasized the importance of issuing the official gazette in the Kurdish language, as it is one of Iraq’s state languages.