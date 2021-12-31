PM Barzani pledges to push reforms in the new year

Shafaq News/ In the New Year's Eve message, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, said that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has spared no effort to push forward reforms and provide services to the citizens.

"The Government has done its most to overcome the obstacles and continue the process of reform in spite of the financial difficulties and fabricated crises over the outgoing year. It continued implementing vital projects to lay down the economic foundations in the entire region in cooperation with the private sector."

"As we turn the page on 2021, we are hopeful that we will be able, with everyone's support, to provide decent services and projects to the people of Kurdistan."

"We thank the people of the Region for their understanding amid the tough situation we have been through, wishing that the new year is an end to the grueling days and a beginning to Kurdistan's renaissance."

"We commemorate with pain and sadness the victims of natural disasters and distressing incidents and the consequent human casualties. We also commemorate with the utmost respect and honor the martyrs of the Peshmarga who offered their lives in the battle against ISIS in defense of Kurdistan's land. Their memory will be eternal in our hearts."