PM Barzani on the inauguration of Lanaz refinery: we hope Baghdad and Erbil work out an oil and gas law

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday said he hopes the federal and regional governments enact a law on hydrocarbons under the rule of Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani's cabinet.

Barzani's remarks came during the inauguration ceremony of Lanaz Refinery in the west of Erbil earlier today. The ceremony was attended by senior officials in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and members of the diplomatic community.

Albeit the abundance of natural resources, Iraqis have been deprived of the very basic services, Barzani said, blaming the ongoing "poor governance" and "constitution violations."

The prime minister said that some "entities and individuals" in Iraq have chosen to misinterpret the legal text instead of implementing the 2005 constitution impartially.

"I hope, following the auguration of the next Iraqi government, both Erbil and Baghdad manage to draft an oil and gas law," Barzani said, stressing that it would be in the interest of both Iraqi and Kurdistani people.

Congratulating the staff of Lanaz Refinery, the premier commended the oil-refining units established with state-of-the-art and eco-friendly technology.

With the 79,000-bpd crude oil refining capacity, the energy establishment provides job opportunities for nearly 10,000 people, both directly and indirectly, according to the company.

Barzani laid emphasis on his cabinet's willingness to create job opportunities both in the public and private sectors.

Initially built in 2008, the refinery has gone through numerous development stages to boost production. The refinery has partnered with UOP and Honeywell to use the American companies' technology to produce cleaner-burning fuels.

The company also produces 5,000 tons of asphalt, which is exported to neighboring and Middle Eastern countries.