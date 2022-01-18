PM Barzani mourns the death of his advisor

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, mourned the death of his advisor for the Yazidis Affairs, Sheikh Shamo Sheikh Nehmo, who passed away on Tuesday.

PM Barzani said in a statement earlier today, "I extend sincere condolences to the family, relatives, and the friends of the Kurdish figure, Sheikh Shamo Sheikh Nehmo, head of Lalish Educational Center, and the Prime Minister's Advisor for the Yazidis Affairs who sadly left us today."

"Sheikh Shamo was a prominent and distinguished national Yazidi figure who rendered great services to the people of Kurdistan. He was a defender of the rights and demands of the Yazidi brothers and sisters and played a remarkable role in protecting and consolidating peaceful coexistence in Kurdistan."

Sheikh Shamo succumbed earlier today to the complications of COVID-19.