PM Barzani meets with UK Ambassador to Iraq

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-17T16:30:58+0000
Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of th3 Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani met with British Ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson, in Erbil.

Richardson said in a tweet, "I reiterated the UK's condolences for the loss of life in the attacks of 28 September, and condemned the attacks that have taken place since then. These are part of a repeated pattern of Iranian destabilising activity in the region."

"I assured the Prime Minister of the UK's support for the sovereignty and security of all of Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region of Iraq", he added.

The two parties stressed the need to hold the Parliamentary election on time, while PM Barzani affirmed the state institutions' readiness to provide all kinds of assistance in this regard.

