PM Barzani meets with Jordanian Parliament Speaker Kurdistan masrour barzani 2023-01-11T17:00:43.000000Z Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, met on Wednesday the Jordanian Parliament Speaker, Ahmed al-Safadi, in Baghdad. A statement by the Kurdistan Regional Government said that Barzani met a high-level Jordanian delegation headed by al-Safadi, where they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries. Al-Safadi expressed his country's readiness to enhance relations with the Kurdistan Region. PM Barzani commended the deep-rooted friendship between Erbil and Amman, stressing the importance of strengthening ties between the two countries.