PM Barzani meets the Secretary-General of OPEC

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-28T18:20:53+0000
Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, met today with the Secretary-General of OPEC, Mohammed Barkindo, on the sidelines of the energy conference held in Dubai.

A statement by the Kurdistan Regional Government said that the two sides discussed enhancing relations between the Kurdistan Region and the organization, in addition to the repercussions of international conflicts on the global energy market. 

According to the statement, PM Barzani and Barkindo stressed the need for cooperation and joint work to achieve stability in the global energy market.

