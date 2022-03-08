PM Barzani meets the Canadian ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News / The Canadian ambassador to Iraq, Gregory Galligan, expressed today his country's readiness to enhance relations with the Kurdistan Region.

The Kurdistan Regional Government said in a statement that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Galigan in Erbil today.

The statement said that the newly appointed ambassador expressed contentment for being in Iraq, and briefed the Prime Minister of the projects that his country is willing to implement in Iraq and the Region.

Galligan revealed Canada's readiness to enhance cooperation with the Region, especially in the fields of agriculture, technology, and investment.

The two sides discussed the latest political developments in Iraq, the war against terrorism, and the need to support the KRG and the Peshmerga forces.