PM Barzani meets his Belgian counterpart in Brussels 

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, met, on Wednesday, with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo.

During the meeting, the two parties discussed ways to enhance relations between the Kurdistan Region and Belgium, as well as the latest developments in Iraq.

The meeting discussed security problems and challenges facing Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. The parties agreed to keep in touch and coordinate to address the issue of mutual interest.

The Belgian Prime Minister expressed his country's readiness to support the Kurdistan region, "We can provide assistance to the Kurdistan Regional Government's work program, especially in the agricultural sector."

De Croo stressed the importance of solving the Baghdad-Erbil outstanding issues, noting that he is in contact with the Federal Prime Minister in this regard.

For his part, PM Masrour Barzani thanked Belgium for its continuous support within the Global Coalition, to support the Peshmerga forces facing ISIS, and emphasized the need to activate security coordination between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government.