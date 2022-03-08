PM Barzani meets a delegation from the US-Kurdistan Business council

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, met today with a delegation from the United states-Kurdistan Business council and representatives of US companies.

The Kurdistan region's representative in the US, Bayan Sami Abdulrahman, disclosed the the reasons behind the delegation's visit, which includes 12 representatives of US companies working in different fields.

A statement by the Kurdistan Regional Government said that PM Barzani shed light on the reform steps the government took, which mainly aims to stabilize the economic situation in the region.

PM Barzani stressed that the Federal Supreme Court's decision regarding the Region's oil and gas law is "unconstitutional" and violates the Kurdish people's rights.

"We will never give up on our constitutional rights, and will continue negotiating with the Federal government to reach a decisive, constitutional solution."

By the end of the meeting, the representatives of US companies briefed the Prime Minister on their projects in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, according to the statement.