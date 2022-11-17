Report

PM Barzani meets US, UK ambassadors to Iraq

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-11-17T14:21:50+0000
PM Barzani meets US, UK ambassadors to Iraq

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday said that the governments of Baghdad and Erbil have earned themselves a new opportunity to radically address their differences under Mohammad Shia al-sudani's cabinet.

Prime Minister Barzani's remarks came during a meeting with the US ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, on the sidelines of the 3rd Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) forum at Duhok's American University in Kurdistan (AUK) earlier today.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, Prime Minister discussed with his guest the political situation in Iraq and the bilateral ties between Erbil and Washington.

The meeting touched upon the Baghdad-Erbil disputes, adding that the regional government's delegation is ready to visit Baghdad to proceed with the negotiations.

Prime Minister Barzani also met with the United Kingdom's ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson, a readout said.

The talks focused on the differences between the federal and regional governments and finding ways to address them in accordance with the constitution and the new government's program.

