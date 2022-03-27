PM Barzani meets Sharjah ruler

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, on Sunday met with Sultan bin Muhammad al-Qasimi, the Emirate of Sharjah ruler.

Prime Minister Barzani was received by al-Qasimi and other officials at the American University of Sharjah (AUS). The prime minister was given a tour of the university.

Barzani and al-Qasimi convened at the university to discuss the bilateral relations between the emirate and Kurdistan Region. They discussed the fields of education and culture as well as strengthening small businesses, according to a statement from the prime minister's press office.

The two leaders also discussed benefiting from Sharjah's "rich experience" in the cultural and academic fields, the statement added.

Following the meeting, Barzani said he was "humbled by the grace shown" by al-Qasimi "and the people of Sharjah in our first visit."

"I share his deep passion for quality higher education and an abiding faith in the potential of our youth," he added.

Prime Minister Barzani arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Friday to attend the Global Energy Forum and World Government Summit, which will kick off on Monday and Tuesday.

On Saturday, the prime minister met with Sheikh Saud bin Saqr al-Qasimi, the ruler of the Emirate of Ras al-Khaima.