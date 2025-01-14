PM Barzani meets PMF Leader to discuss regional security coordination

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani met with the head of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Falih Al-Fayyad, to discuss the current situation and developments in Iraq and the region.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government, the meeting underscored the importance of enhancing security coordination between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, with the aim of preserving security and stability at both the local and regional levels.

Earlier, Major General Tahsin al-Khafaji, spokesperson for the Joint Operations Command (JOC), told Shafaq News Agency, that operations rooms have been established in key locations, including Kirkuk, the Kurdistan Region, Nineveh, and Khanaqin, to ensure seamless coordination between Iraqi federal forces and the Peshmerga.

Al-Khafaji praised “the collaboration with Kurdistan’s security forces, including the Asayish, and intelligence sharing has significantly contributed to the dismantling of sleeper cells and the prevention of ISIS’s resurgence.”

Recently, several joint operations have been carried out between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi Army against remnants of ISIS, particularly in areas of mutual interest.