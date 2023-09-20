PM Barzani instructs salary distribution for public sector employees

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani instructed the Ministry of Finance and Economy to distribute the monthly salaries of public sector employees in the region as soon as the first installment of funds allocated for this purpose by the federal government is deposited into the ministry's account.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani made this announcement in a blog post on social media platform Facebook after presiding over a session of the Regional Council of Ministers.

He emphasized that with the arrival of the first installment of 700 billion Iraqi dinars from the federal Ministry of Finance, the distribution of salaries for the region's employees for the month of July should commence immediately without delay.