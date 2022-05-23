PM Barzani holds a series of meetings with senior officials at WEF22

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, held on Monday a series of meeting with senior foreign officials, on the sidelines of the Davos Global Forum.

PM Barzani's office said that the latter spoke with Mr. Peter Maurer, Chairman of the International Committee of the Red Cross, about their work and activities in the Kurdistan Region in the framework of compliance with international law, and discussed cooperation and joint work to help the residents of the region and displaced people, especially those with special needs.

The statement quoted the Prime Minister saying, "We are fully aware that our farmers need new technology, agricultural equipment and services, while traders need small loans, and tax cuts are important to boom new business and launch initiatives."

"Japan has a historic relationship with our people, and we discussed with Mr. Akihiko Tanaka, head of the Japan Agency for International Cooperation (Jaika), about ways to support these goals... Japan has common synergies with our people. JICA President Akihiko Tanaka and I discussed how they can support these goals."

In addition, the Prime Minister met with Bahrain ministerial delegation led by Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa on the margins of WEF22, according to the statement, "We have a common agenda: better public finances, tax reform and an economy that works for everybody, not just a few."

"During a friendly meeting on the sidelines of the Davos Global Forum, we discussed with Armenian President Mr. Vahakin Khatchaturian, a shared desire to promote trade and investment... We explored common interests in trade and investment between the Kurdistan Region and Armenia", the statement indicated.