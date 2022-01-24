Report

PM Barzani expresses willingness to boost judicial cooperation with Lebanon

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-24
PM Barzani expresses willingness to boost judicial cooperation with Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, expressed the Region's willingness to develop cooperation and coordination prospects with the Lebanese Judiciary.

PM Barzani's remarks came during a meeting he held with Lebanon's Justice Minister, Henry Khoury, and his accompanying delegation earlier today, Monday.

Khoury arrived in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, yesterday flanked by the head of the Lebanese Supreme Judicial Council Souheil Abboud, the Assistant to the Secretary-General of the Arab League-Ambassador Abdul Rahman Solh, the Deputy Ambassador Youssif al-Sibawi, and the advisor Riyadh Solh.

Prime Minister Barzani highlighted the Independence of the Judicial authority in the Kurdistan Region, welcoming cooperation and coordination opportunities with the Lebanese judicial authority.

