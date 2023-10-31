PM Barzani emphasizes marketing focus amidst global interest in local products

Shafaq News / In a statement made during the inauguration of a local packaging and processing plant in Erbil city, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, highlighted the growing international interest in local products, especially in the realm of food products.

PM Barzani emphasized the critical need for meticulous attention to marketing strategies, packaging, and presentation of exported goods to ensure their optimal reach and appeal to consumers.

The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction, stating, "It brings me great joy to witness the flourishing industrial sector in the Kurdistan Region. This progress will undoubtedly bolster and invigorate our agricultural sector, as we have successfully exported farmers' crops and local products from the Kurdistan Region to international markets within a short span."

He underscored the significant role played by such manufacturing facilities in the marketing and promotion processes, essential for meeting the branding requirements of their products.