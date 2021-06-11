Report

PM Barzani discusses with his Greek counterpart several files of mutual interest

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-11T13:39:08+0000
Shafaq News/ Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani, met today with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the capital, Athens.

 A statement issued by the regional government said that during the meeting, the two parties discussed ways of enhancing relations.

Barzani shed light on the friendly and historical relations between the Kurdistan Region and Greece, expressing the region's readiness to host trade and investment projects.

For his part, the Greek Prime Minister commended Barzani's "historic" visit, expressing his country's readiness to enhance bilateral relations with the Kurdistan Region.

He also indicated that he will visit Iraq and the Kurdistan Region soon heading a high-level Greek delegation.

The meeting reviewed the Baghdad-Erbil relations, ISIS threats, and several other files of mutual interest. 

Yesterday, PM Masrour Barzani arrived in Athens heading a government delegation on an official visit.

