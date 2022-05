Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the outgoing Swiss ambassador to Iraq and Jordan, Lukas Gasser, in the region's capital city, Erbil, earlier today, Tuesday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, the Prime Minister discussed with his guest the bilateral ties between Erbil and Geneva and the ongoing efforts to form a new government in Iraq.

PM Barzani thanked the Swiss diplomat for his effort and wished him success in his future missions, the readout said.