PM Barzani discusses operating direct flights between Erbil and Tbilisi

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, discussed with his Georgian counterpart, Irakli Garibashvili, operating direct flights between Erbil and Tbilisi.

A statement by Barzani's office said that on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai, the latter met with Garibashvilinand discussed the development of relations between the Kurdistan Region and Georgia.

The two parties emphasized more cooperation on issues of mutual interest, establishing the Georgian Consulate in the Kurdistan Region, and operating direct flights between the two capitals.